Ancient toolmaking techniques brought back to life at the Knap-in and Stone Age Arts Festival

It was easy to take a step back into the stone ages at the Silver River Museum in Marion County this weekend. We'll show you why craftsmen are using the skills developed by our ancestors thousands of years ago.

Artists and craftsmen from all across the country come to show off their skills using ancient techniques at the knap-in and stone age arts festival.

Scott Micthell is the director of the Silver Springs Museum and he explained, "it's interesting, people are always interested in sharks, dinosaurs and Indians right? So this is all about Native Americans in the Southeast and the technology that they used to survive for thousands of years and not only survive but flourish."

You could learn anything from how to stoke a hand made kiln, skills about trapping fur and treating leather, making tools out stone and bone and of course sharpening rocks into useful objects.

Mitchell explained, "flint knapping is the art and skill of cracking rock in a controlled manner to make stone tools, spearpoints arrowheads and things like that. So this is a fundraiser and educational event for the Silver River Museum."

There was even a chance to learn how to make traditional dugout canoes, all it takes is a single cypress tree and more than 60 days combined of elbow grease and sweat.

Pedro Zepeda is a traditional canoe maker and Seminole artist and historian who explained, "I do it because it's a really important part of the Seminole culture. Our material culture isn't just about the items we make but a whole lot of cultural knowledge that goes along with those items. Kind of like a sentimental watch that somebody hands you. It's not just a watch it's a whole lot of story and information that goes along with it and it's the same with traditional canoes."

When there isn't a festival going on The Silver River Museum hosts educational tours for school classes during weekdays and is open to the public on the weekends.