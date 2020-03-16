Andrew Gillum announcing that he will be going to rehab

Andrew Gillum announced that he will be going to rehab after an incident in Miami on Thursday. In a recent response, Gillum said:

"After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time. This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.

"I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.

"I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.

"I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy during this time. Thank you."

