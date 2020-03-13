Andrew Gillum responds after Miami Beach overdose incident in hotel room

Former Mayor of Tallahassee and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in a Miami Beach hotel room where a man apparently overdosed on meth, according to a published police report.

In a statement sent to WCTV, Gillum said he drank too much alcohol at a wedding Thursday night, and first responders were called to help his friend. He said he has never used methamphetamine.

You can read the full statement below:

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.

"I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time."