Another community relief day comes to Gainesville to feed families in need

Another community relief day is coming to Gainesville to provide food if you need help during the pandemic.

The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association will supply families with two weeks' worth of food at the Oaks Mall on Thursday.

There is no need to register, you just need to drive up and pop the trunk to receive food.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts till noon, but it is first come first serve.

Earlier this month the Pastor's Association hosted a community day at the mall. The organizers fed around 900 families.