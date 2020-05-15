Aquatic Centers in Ocala are set to open in early June with restrictions

The city of Ocala's Aquatic Fun Centers will open just in time for the start of summer. The facilities are set to open on June 8th and will be open six days a week.

They will have multiple measures in place to ensure guests and staff remain safe.

People can swim in the morning from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Then, both aquatic centers will close for just over an hour so that staff can sanitize the facilities. They will reopen at 2:00 PM and will remain open until 4:30 PM.

Everyone's temperature will be checked before entering. Swim lessons will not be available to guests during this time. Also, the waterslides at the aquatic centers will be closed.

To help people maintain a proper social distance, they are reducing the capacity of pools by 50 percent and will limit the number of chairs available to guests.

No group trips will be allowed at the aquatic centers. They will be closed on Sundays so they can deep clean the facility.

