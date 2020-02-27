Argument over dog poop leads to shooting in Colo.

ARAPAHOE CO., Colo. (KMGH/CNN) - An argument over dog waste in a yard led to a shooting in a Colorado neighborhood.

An argument over dog poop results in a shooting in Arapahoe County, Colo. (Source: KMGH/CNN)

"People that live down over there just walk their dogs up to Walmart and back down," said Alan Nottingham, a neighbor, on Wednesday.

Nottingham said he sees it all the time but never heard of a dog walk resulting in gunfire until Tuesday. No one was hit.

Jared Rowlison, with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, said one shot was fired. He says it is unclear which man started the argument over cleaning up after the pet or which man pulled the trigger.

"The disparity of what the argument was about versus the outcome of the argument is certainly concerning for sure," Rowlison said.

The suspect who fired ran away, which prompted the sheriff's office to put out a reverse 911 call to nearby households and ask people to shelter in place as they searched the neighborhood.

"At the time, we didn't know what all we were going into, who this person was and so on, so out of an abundance of caution we will issues a reverse 911 asking people to stay inside," Rowlison said.

The order was lifted around 11 p.m. The suspect was never found.

"I think that's nuts," Nottingham said. "Somebody ought to hit that guy in the head."

The suspect could face a variety of charges, including reckless endangerment and menacing.

The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident, and they have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.