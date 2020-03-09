Armed robbery suspect found in High Springs backyard

An internet cafe robbery and shooting in Columbia County turned into a manhunt for three thieves in the area around High Springs.

More than 100 law enforcement officers were involved in the search.

Two of them, who investigators will not identify, are still free tonight.

High springs resident Colby Davis did not know what to expect when law enforcement shone a light through his daughter's window then knocked on his door.

"and as I opened the door and proceeded to talk to them they said that a couple guys had jumped out and was on the run from a shooting this morning."

An armed robbery turned high-speed chase ended with three people on the run in High Springs. Davis said, "I feel nervous for the elderly people because it's an elderly community, older community on the other street. I feel bad for the ones that can't protect theyself or can't move fast enough to call for help. If they're still in the vicinity of the area."

One couple was quick enough when a stranger popped up in their back yard.

High Springs resident, Freddie Epps, said, "I saw this guy walking through by the barn and we knew he didn't stay here and we didn't know him. And my wife asked him, what you doing up in here but he said can I use your phone? And she said no you can't use my phone, and then he walked a little bit and my wife and I called the police. Sure enough, police were right there and they had him."

Epps adds that the man walked around like nothing was wrong and broke the fence across the street. He was arrested.

"and that's about all I know, I know one thing. I don't want to go through that no more."

After 12 hours of searching every home, every business, every wooded area in a five-block radius in High Springs law enforcement officials decided to take a step back on their foot search and take a more investigative approach with the suspect they now have in custody, Caleb Bowers.