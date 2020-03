Police officers arrested a person involved in an armed home invasion that left a man dead on St. Patricks Day.

Daronte Williams-Vinson, 20, was accused of breaking into an apartment and confronting the person living there, police said.

Williams-Vinson told police he shot the victim who later died. He committed the home invasion for $90 after other suspects paid him, so he could make his probation payment.

Williams-Vinson bond is set at $1.8 million.