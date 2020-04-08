Exhibitions at the Harn Museum of Art go digital

April at the Harn will look different this year with more art than people.

The Harn Museum of Art closed its doors three weeks ago due to COVID-19 precautions. To meet the changing norms of the pandemic, the Harn will now showcase its art digitally.

Art lovers can still enjoy aspects of the Harn’s spring exhibitions, the celebrations of which were canceled as well. The museum’s page, Watch + Listen, offers behind-the-scenes, supplementary content about the exhibit.

Museum Nights will continue but will be livestreamed on Facebook. For those who want something more hands-on, they can check out the museum’s new Harn at Home page which offers videos and instructions to do art activities at home.

Here’s what you can expect this month:

Peace, Power and Prestige: Metal Arts in Africa Peace, Power and Prestige explores the roles of metal objects in sustaining and enhancing life in African communities, while demonstrating the aesthetic and expressive power of metal arts.

Dreaming Alice: Maggie Taylor Through the Looking-Glass: Dreaming Alice celebrates internationally-acclaimed artist Maggie Taylor and her recent body of work, an illustration of "Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There," by Lewis Carroll. Taylor has garnered widespread attention for her breakthrough use of technology in her art.

Art Voyager Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Become a Virtual Art Voyager within our Facebook event during Museum Nights. Home art activities will be provided ahead of time.