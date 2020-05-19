Artist begins painting mural in downtown Ocala

A city in north central Florida will soon have a mural of a popular animal in their area.

Miami native Ernesto Maranje will be completing a mural at the Brick City Center of the Arts this week.

The artwork will showcase a black bear in nature.

His concept was approved by the Ocala Municipal Art Coalition and it will be funded by the Cultural Arts and Sciences Division.

"I was very appreciative of the opportunity to paint here in a different city that's not my own," Maranje said. "Just being here and the environment here, meeting new people and seeing the town."

He said nature inspired him to be a painter because he loves to see how animals interact with their environment.