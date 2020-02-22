Artists are coming together to help repay a loan used to save Orange Lake Overlook.

The site, just south of McIntosh on us 441 has a view painters have found inspiration from for years.

The Alachua Conservation Trust took a million-dollar loan to save the iconic overlook.

And now its time to pay it back.

Alachua Conservation Trust Executive Director Tom Kay said, "We've been doing great I mean the funding continues to come in for the project we've also put in requests to the federal government and state government for funding to help with that project, but things like this help raise awareness for the project and also sort of highlights some incredible art by these artists."

Today artists put some of their pieces on sale with the proceeds going to the Alachua Conservation Trust to help pay off its loan.