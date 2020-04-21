Local farmers and ranchers struggle to remain open due to coronavirus, but now they may be getting financial help from the government

Local farms and u-pick farms around north central florida have seen major impacts from coronavirus, but now they may be getting some help from the federal government.

John Walt Boatright, Director of National Affairs for Florida Farm Bureua, believes "whenever we get some good data projections, I have a feeling that this going to easily surpass the recent effects of hurricanes."

On Friday, the USDA announced a 19 billion dollar coronavirus food assistance program aimed at helping farmers and ranchers across the country.

One local farmer and rancher was on a congressional agriculture committee conference call when the program was announced. He says it will help, but not nearly enough.

Brad Etheridge, owner of Etheridge Cattle Company, says, "I think the federal government is realizing the farm gate income and how large it is. And it was said on that meeting that there is absolutely no way they will be able to make the farmer whole."

Across the street from Etheridge's farm is Red White and Blues Farm, a popular blueberry u-pick. They say in order to remain open to the public, they have had to change a lot about their operations.

Devon Robinson, co-owner of the farm, says "We no longer provide you with the harnesses, we didn't want people using a harness and then contaminating them. So now we have buckets on a table, families come up one by one, they are spaced 12 feet apart at our meet and greet. You basically are here to get your buckets, you walk over to our new handwashing station. Families wash their hands,they go on and pick their fruit. They come back in. All the buckets are wiped down and sanitized between every use."

The farm has also closed their store, playground, and is not holding any concerts for the time being, all to make sure everyone stays safe.

Red, White and Blues Farm is located just outside of Williston and is open every Tuesday through Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm.