Gov. DeSantis says asymptomatic people will soon be tested for COVID-19

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that health officials will soon start testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19.

The goal is to better understand how to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state took over operations today at testing centers that had been supported by the federal government, and began expanded testing.

Florida will be able to offer 800 tests a day, a substantial increase from the 250 tests that were previously available.

"It's in the best interest of Floridians to continue running those sites. So we, the state of Florida, are going to resource all of those sites." DeSantis said.

The state will start testing people without symptoms who have had contact with a confirmed case at sites in Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando.