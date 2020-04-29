Police investigate video showing Calif. officer pinning teen on the ground

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) - A northern California police department and sheriff's office are investigating an incident caught on video, that reportedly shows an officer punching a teen lying on the ground while attempting to detain him.

Fourteen-year-old Elijah Tufono recounts the moment Brian Fowell, a Rancho Cordova police officer, pinned him to the ground. His friends had captured the incident on camera.

“He’s on top of me and it looks like he’s about to hit me,” Tufono said. “Like I’m reacting like any other normal human would.”

Tufono says the incident began when Fowell busted him for being in possession of tobacco.

Despite handing over the tobacco to the officer right away, Tufono says Fowell became confrontational towards him. He says he then was uncooperative and lied to the officer out of fear.

“I did lie to him. And I didn’t cooperate,” Tufono said. “And I know that. And I made that mistake. But that didn’t give him no right to do what he did.”

Fowell allegedly attempted to restrain Tufono using handcuffs, without telling the teen why.

“So, when he did that, I pulled my right hand back, and then that’s when he started getting aggressive and trying to fight,” Tufono said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

According to the department, Tufono was physically resisting and “the deputy attempted to maintain control of the juvenile with his handcuffs and while alone waiting for his partners to arrive and assist him.”

“It’s important to put video footage into context, especially in relation to a use of force incident,” the department stated in part. “When the deputy approached the juvenile, the juvenile was uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information.”

Tufono said that he was eventually cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol care before ultimately being cited and let go.

“It just kinda broke my heart. Anger and frustration went to sadness, especially the fact that he has a heart condition and that’s the immediate thing that got to me,” His uncle, Justin Tufono, said. “I’m just so happy that he was able to come home alive.”

Tufono says that he forgives Forwell for his actions, stating that he was “just doing his job.”

“Sir, I’m sorry for the way that I acted towards you and for not cooperating. And I just hope that we could meet again and be on better terms,” Tufono said.

The sheriff's office and police department say they are investigating the officer's use of force to gain a complete understanding of the events that took place.

