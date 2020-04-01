Auto ER offers free services to first responders

An automotive repair business wants to make sure the cars of first responders are in good shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

Auto ER will be offering free oil change, car inspections and tire rotations to first responders, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, and law enforcement officers.

“We realized that if they can’t get to work, they can’t be there when we need them or when our neighbors need them,” said Michael Katz, Auto ER owner.

Katz said the offer is a great way to help first responders keep their cars running to get to work to help the community and the offer helps mechanics keep their jobs during these times.

“The inspections are resulting in finding things out that we’re able to take care of proactively so that they’ll be able to get to work which is what we want,” Katz said. “We want doctors and nurses and police officers out doing they’re job because we need them now more than ever.”

The website to Auto ER can be found below. When you book an appointment, type “HERO” during checkout to receive a discount.