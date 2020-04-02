Bakers create coronavirus-themed cakes

A business is drawing inspiration from people who want to find a reason to smile during the pandemic.

T&J Cupcake and Cake Creations located in Bell, Fl is using creativity during these times to bake coronavirus-themed cakes.

They have been receiving orders to design social distancing cakes and by using fondant they created toilet paper cakes, and cakes with face masks and disinfectant sprays.

“We can tell the people are really trying to celebrate,” said co-owner Tammy Sanders. “[The people are] trying to adapt to the new normal right now and we are just happy to be a part of that.”

The mother and daughter duo usually bake for weddings but since events with large gatherings are canceled, their cake design skills are adapting to what's currently going on.

“It has been able to bring a little bit of a light into this really dark time in a lot of people’s lives,” said co-owner Jessie Cox.

To place an order for a custom cake, message the business on Facebook @tjcupcakecreations or contact them at 352-949-6652 or 352-214-8101