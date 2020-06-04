Bars set to re-open at 50% capacity on Friday

As North Central Florida gets ready for the governor's phase two plan starting Friday.

bar owners are gearing up to re-open at 50 percent capacity. We'll show you how owners think it will work

TJ Palmieri owns Madrinas bar in downtown Gainesville and he said, "there's a lot to figure out and I've got to sort some things out with my employees and re-organize the bar but it's something we've all definitely been waiting for."

But before the good times can resume there are plenty of questions that need answers from county and city leaders.

Erik Zika is the owner of White Buffalo in downtown Gainesville and he said, "the protocols they adhere to or give to us we'll of course follow but we need clarity on those for sure. We don't know how they're thinking about social distancing or whether tables should be 6 feet apart things along those lines so we're looking for clarity there."

As for how to work around 50 percent capacity and only table seating owners have their own individual plans.

Palmieri said, "what we're going to do is make use of our big table upfront and then space people 6 feet apart from the bar and the tables adjacent to them on the wall."

Zika added, "with 50 percent capacity assuming that's the standards and protocols the City of Gainesville will follow, we'll have to put a lot of tables around. The bartenders will probably work as servers. They will walk up to the tables and ask them what they want to drink, go back to the bar make them, and bring them back."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "now while you may be excited to get a large group of friends together to go to the bar on Friday night, know that many bars because of their small sizes will not be able to accommodate large groups. This means groups of 6 or 8 may be split apart, or you may have to try a different location than you've always tried before."

Palmieri said, "our group sizes are going to be 6 generally we might be able to get a group of 8 out front assuming that they're comfortable being outside."

A spokesman for Alachua County tells us, "all businesses opened in the governor's order may open in Alachua County at 50 percent occupancy and subject to OSHA and CDC guidelines. Officials say retail, grocery stores, and gyms will still be limited to half occupancy in Alachua County.

Public gatherings are still limited to 10 or less, and the county is requiring facial coverings inside businesses.