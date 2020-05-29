Baseball comes back to North Central Florida

Perfect Game National Youth Director Tony VonDolteren said, "Most of these kids I think are just happy to be out here and to be back out on the baseball field."

Back out on the baseball field for the Perfect Game Battle of Lake City.

Sports Marketing Director Alden Rosner said, "It's our first event back since the governor said last week that youth sports can reopen in Florida; we're excited to have them here."

The tournament was originally supposed to be in St. Augustine last weekend, but they didn't get the governor's approval in time.

So, they relocated to Lake City this weekend because they say Columbia County commissioners were quick to approve the idea.

51 teams came to compete from across the nation.

Lawrence Wilson coaches his team in Ohio.

I asked him if his players or their parents were concerned about being back during this global pandemic.

"I have sent sent out for 13 players to come and play baseball in Florida this weekend and they're all here," he said.

While there is some speculation, everyone I spoke to at that field said they were glad to be back.

But, some things have changed.

Game times are staggered, the umpire has to stand six feet from the catcher and masks and hand sanitizer were provided.

"The county has provided additional staff to help wipe down hard surfaces, doorknobs, door handles that everything is clean and sterile," Rosner said.

Though there were a lot fewer people cheering from the stands, at least they weren't empty.