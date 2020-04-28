Basketball cop foundation feeds those on the front lines

Curbside pick-up and drive-thrus aren't always an option for a truck driver looking for a hot meal these days.

Founder of the basketball cop foundation Bobby White said, "They've been eating potato chips, hot dogs, Vienna sausages, they're saying things like that."

Many drivers are working overtime to make sure people have the food and supplies they need during the pandemic.

Each Tuesday or Wednesday the foundation buys more than 800 dollars' worth of meals from local restaurants to give back.

The giveaway is at the Paynes Prairie rest stop on I-75 northbound and southbound.

"And this week, is, I won't say his last name. His name's Mike, he's a Gainesville citizen, I don't know him. Last week, he reached out to me and said I wanna pay for a whole week how much is it. I said it's about 800 bucks we're spending each time we do this so he wrote me check for 800 bucks and this is on him tonight. So mike from Gainesville, whoever you are, we really appreciate you stepping up and helping us feed the truckers."

Helping the truckers also helps area restaurants with business such as Adam's Rib and Cowboys BBQ

"It's amazing how people come together."

So far the group has fed hundreds of truck drivers throughout the last month and the plan is to keep on going until the wheels fall off.

White adds that he's grateful that cops are a bit less busy and have the time to come out here and truly connect with the community.