Bass Pro Shops donates 6,000 face masks to UF Health Shands

Employees at the Bass Pro Shops here in North Central Florida hand delivered 6,000 face masks to healthcare workers at UF Health Shands Friday morning.

The company's founder Johnny Morris donated one million masks nationwide, and the store here in Gainesville received a portion of those.

This delivery allowed the store to show their support and appreciation for the healthcare workers on the front lines. The CEO of the hospital said that this was a special delivery.

“This represents for us what Gainesville and Alachua County are all about. This is an enormous family,” said Edward Jimenez, the Chief Executive Officer of UF Health Shands.

The General Manager of Bass Pro Shops said his employees wanted to be involved with the delivery.

“We reached out to UF Health and said we want to contribute, but we don't want to FedEx it to you or ship it we want to be involved. We want to bring it to you for all of the things that you have done,” said Michael O’Brien, the General Manager of Bass Pro Shops.

O’Brien said this allowed his employees to recognize the hard work of the hospital staff.

"This is the best thing that we can do as just a 'Thank You' for everything that they have done for us and the community here in Alachua County,” said O’Brien.

Jimenez said this donation will have a major impact.

"We don’t know what tomorrow looks like and, having additional inventory makes us be prepared for tomorrow. That’s what we do at UF health every day we are ready for the next day,” said Jimenez.

The masks were delivered in a pretty unique way. The store loaded the boxes up on boats and then transported them to the hospital. Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office provided a police escort. Shandscair provided Bass Pro Shops with an aerial escort.

