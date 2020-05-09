Be a Light: Branford High School honors senior spring sport athletes

Branford High School was lit up for it's seniors.

The lights at the athletic fields were completely on, even with no games going on due to COVID-19.

Pictures of spring sport athletes were hung by the fields to honor those athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the pandemic.

The athletes' names were also called over the speakers, while the scoreboard was programmed to say "2020".

There was a drive-thru set up by the school gym for the community to see pictures of the rest of the senior class.