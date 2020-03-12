Bear-A-Thon winner gets new car

A 97.3 K Country listener who participated in this year's Bear-A-Thon won a new car today.

Citrus County resident Bonnie Hum won a new Honda civic after participating in the 21st annual 93.7 K Country Bear-A-Thon.

It is hosted by K Country in partnership with “Stop Children's Cancer" to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Bear-A-Thon provides children with a special stuffed animal to comfort them as they fight cancer.

Those who donated during the bear-a-thon had their names placed in a raffle to win a new car.

“It’s an amazing, amazing honor I just can’t say enough good things about the people that sponsor it,” Hum said.

This year, they raised more than $95,000 for “Stop Children's Cancer."