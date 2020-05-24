Belleview felon reveals his location on Facebook Live, gets arrested in Volusia County

Marion County law enforcement contacted the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to inform them that a convicted felon from Belleview, Timothy Munford, was streaming on Facebook live in Volusia County.

Munford, 25, was wanted on a Marion County warrant.

The arrest was caught on camera and he was shown fleeing from deputies.

Munford was eventually caught and transported to the Volusia County Jail.

Deputies searched Munford's vehicle and found a silver Taurus G2c with 1 round chambered and 24 rounds in an extended magazine, a black Taurus G2c with 1 round chambered and 23 rounds in an extended magazine, an extra magazine with 6 rounds, a bag of powder which tested positive for fentanyl, two bags of marijuana, and cash.

He is being charged with three counts of possession of a weapon, drug possession and fentanyl trafficking

