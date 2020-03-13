Belleview man arrested as a suspect in February's deadly shooting

A man is behind bars for his involvement in a deadly shooting investigation last month in Belleview.

Rene Nadal, 28, of Belleview was arrested as a person of interest in the shooting on Valentine's Day, Marion County deputies said. Deputies found Charles Brady, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds on Southeast 115th Street.

Brady was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Nadal has been charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. He is in Marion County Jail and no bond has been set at this time.