Best Buy is changing its store hours in response to COVID-19.

On their website, Best Buy announced store hours will be reduced to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 18th.

Starting March 23rd and continuing for at least two weeks, only 10-15 customers will be let into the stores at a time.

According to the online announcement, these changes are being made in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.