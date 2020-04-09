Big Brothers Big Sisters in Alachua County is looking for mentors and mentees

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Alachua County has new programs and they're looking for help from the community.

The organization, which is an affiliate of the Tampa Bay agency, is looking for adults and children who are interested in the program.

Volunteer role models will be matched with children of similar interests and backgrounds. Due to COVID-19 concerns, meetings will not take place in person.

The program director of the organization and Gainesville native, Graham Glover, was thrilled.

“We are overwhelmed with the positive response we have received from community leaders and look forward – particularly in these uncertain times – of providing a safe and first-rate mentoring program for our youth,” Glover said.

Volunteer mentors must undergo extensive background checks, individual interviews and mentor training beforehand. The children who get matched with a mentor must be between the ages of five to 13 years old. Their parents must undergo a screening and interview process in order for their children to be accepted to the program.

For those who are interested in being either a "Big" or a "Little" in the program should contact Graham Glover at grahamg@bbbstampabay.org. Potential "Bigs" are invited to attend a virtual orientation and training session on April 22 5:30 to 7 p.m.

