Big purchases made in Day 2 of the Ocala Breeders Sales

Everything appears to be back in business at Ocala Breeders sales.

Day two of the postponed spring sale of two-year-olds in training again brought strong results.

The top seller was a Bay Filly from Not This Time out of Sheza Smoke Show that sold for more than $1.3 million.

The number of head sold and the average price was down compared to the second session last year but OBS leaders have been quoted as saying they are moving in the right direction. The spring sale picks back up Thursday morning at 10.