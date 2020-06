Two thoroughbreds sold for more than $1 million on the fourth and final day of the OBS spring sale of two-year-olds in training.

A Bay Colt sired by Quality Road out of False Impression fetched $1.25 million.

The colt breezed the quarter-mile in:20 3/5 at Friday's under tack session.

Sales bounced back nicely on the final day. The 161 head sold and gross and average sales prices were higher than the fourth session a year ago.