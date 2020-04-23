Bike shop sales booming

As many businesses struggle to keep their heads above water a select few have found themselves flourishing.

We'll show you how the people who run a bike shop say they've been dealing with increased demand.

Gyms are closed which means people looking for exercise have turned to the outdoors and bike shops are doing their best to keep up with the sudden demand.

Raleigh Faust owns Chain Reaction Bike Shop in Gainesville and he said, "on Monday after a month and a half of three times the sales we normally would get we went to order bicycles and they're out. That's not happened to us in 25 years so it was wild."

Tv20's Landon Harrar reported, "here at Chain Reaction Bike Shop for the past 5 years they say they've roughly sold about a bike a day. Now that number as gone up to around 3 or 4 and sometimes as many as 8 in one day."

Interestingly enough Faust says most customers are looking to buy new and top of the line and this need for exercise has led to return customers they haven't seen in years for repairs. "There are people coming in I haven't seen since 2001, and that's when we first started 1998-2001. And yeah they're covered, tires are dry rotted and they're caked with cobwebs, dirty we got to clean them up."

However, bike shops are the outlier for businesses. Still, Alachua County's Economic Development Coordinator Edgar Campa-Palafox-says many have been able to remain afloat by finding creative ways to alter their services including offering delivery, curbside pickup, and for some braving social media. "There were some businesses that interestingly enough were resisting and now you're seeing everyone going there to say hey here are my products, but also to offer words of encouragement and stay relevant in the eyes of the people."

