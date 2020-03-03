Bill requiring moment of silence at schools passes in Senate

A bill sponsored by a North Central Florida state senator, requiring a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day, passed its final Senate committee on Monday.

The bill was opposed by groups like the ACLU who argue it would isolate students who don't follow a religion.

Bill sponsor Dennis Baxley of Ocala says the bill doesn't prohibit students from praying or from using the time in any other way. Under the bill, teachers would not be allowed to direct students on how to use the moment of silence. It would require teachers to speak with students' parents so they could help their child decide how use the time.