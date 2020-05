Some changes appear to be in store for the Marion County Airport in Dunnellon.

A bill to abolish the Dunnellon Airport Authority was received Tuesday by Governor DeSantis.

The bill sponsored by Ocala Republican Charlie Stone transfers all assets and liabilities of the Authority to the Marion County Commission.

It was approved unanimously in both chambers.

The governor has until June 10th to act on this and 24 other bills transmitted to him Tuesday.