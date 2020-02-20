Bill to move funding of domestic violence shelters unanimously passed

The Florida House has unanimously passed a bill moving funding of domestic violence shelters to the Department of Children and Families.

This comes after a state investigation into the mismanagement of funds by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV.)

This change keeps taxpayers from supporting the former CEO's over 760-thousand dollar salary

In an email to Gainesville and Alachua County leaders, Peaceful Path's director, Theresa Beachy, referenced "extreme politics" and asked Gainesville and Alachua County for $700,000.

When TV20 asked Beachy about the "extreme politics" statement, Beachy says, what she meant was,

"I have never seen legislation of this magnitude move so quickly,"

and that she "was not referencing the investigation in any way ... only the legislative action."

Beachy, who was also on the board of the coalition, is one of 13 people served with a subpoena in relation to the state's investigation.