Billie Bob Sykes, ambassador for Gainesville Health & Fitness, turns 95

An important member of the Gainesville Health & Fitness family is celebrating a major milestone.

Billie Bob Sykes, known for greeting fellow gym-goers with smiles and candy, turned 95 on Monday, March 9th.

"I'm just eating it up," Sykes said, mid-laugh.

Gainesville Health & Fitness celebrated the occasion at their location off of Newberry Road, where plenty of people came to show their appreciation for Sykes, who's usually known at the gym simply as "Billie Bob."

"I was named after my mother," Sykes said. "People always ask 'where did your name come from, Billie Bob?'"

At the birthday celebration, there was plenty of cake, gifts, laughs, and Billie Bob’s favorite piece of exercising equipment: hula hoops.

While the party was certainly a lot of attention, it's nothing Billie Bob isn't already used to.

“I became ambassador for all of Gainesville Health & Fitness about two years ago, maybe a little more," Sykes remembered. "And when they allowed me, at my age, to become ambassador…I was absolutely thrilled. I always say ‘do what you love, love what you do, and put your best foot forward.’”

Billie Bob says her time at Gainesville Health & Fitness has played more than a cursory roll in her health and longevity.

“One big thing for me staying healthy is having the love of my family that take care of me, and that means everything," Sykes explained. "And everybody is just so nice; I’ve made so many friends since I've been a member of Gainesville Health & Fitness. I’ve lived in Gainesville since 1948 and i’ve met a lot of nice people."

Billie Bob originally came to the gym after her husband passed away.

"[The gym] helped me tremendously, you know, with the loss of my best friend," Sykes said. "It just brought me back."

Now, after more than two decades at the gym and plenty of personal connections made, Billie Bob's role of ambassador is a role she is more than happy to fill.

"I just can't say enough about Gainesville Health & Fitness and what it's meant to me to see these other people come here and take care of themselves," Sykes explained. "No matter how old you are."

Billie Bob and her friends at Gainesville Health & Fitness say they already have her 100th birthday celebration planned; they'll be opening a bottle of red wine.