Bioblitz a fun way to get outside and active and help scientists

If you're looking for something to do that's safe but still outdoors, how about helping Florida scientists know what wildlife thrives in your back yard? We'll show you how the non-profit Conservation Florida is trying to get people excited about nature in the backyard bioblitz.

A bioblitz is simply documenting all the wildlife that lives around you.

Traci Deen is the Executive Director of Conservation Florida and she explained "take a look maybe under some rocks or in a tree see what native plants or wildlife and document it with your smartphone or pad and paper. Then upload it so we know what you're spotting out there. It's really giving back to your neighborhood and community and to lots of scientists out there who are wondering what kind of wildlife is in our neighborhoods."

Amanda Keemer has been bioblitzing with her husband and 2-year-old son for a few weeks and she said, "I think bio blitz is an opportunity to go outside and explore your own backyard. Learn some new animals that live in your yard, different kinds of plants and flowers you wouldn't notice if you're not looking for them."

The documentation which you can do through an app can help Florida scientists understand wildlife just a little bit better.

Deen explained, "sometimes you find a species of snake for example in an area, for example, we didn't know it would be flourishing in. That's why we call it citizen science because you're engaging with the natural world and uploading what you see and ultimately building data."

Tv20's Landon Harrar reported, "it's really easy to take part in the bioblitz, what you do is download the inaturalist app on your phone and then just go outside. I went right outside the station right now and I found myself a weird looking green berry which I have no idea what this is. I then took a picture of it and downloaded it to the app where it gave me a list of suggestions of what it could possibly be. I chose the one I think that it looks like, but also if that's not right, somebody will probably ID it and message me through the app telling me exactly what I found."

Bioblitzing is also a good way to keep children of all ages active and interested in the outdoors.

Keemer said, " he will literally point out anything, flowers, he picks me flowers, points out butterflies, plants, squirrels, birds everything he gets excited about it."

You can find the link to how you can get your own bioblitzing adventure started in your own backyard by clicking on the provided link with this story.

