Protesters rally in honor of George Floyd in Ocala

Peaceful protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement gathered around Ocala's downtown square Sunday afternoon.

The group held up various signs promoting peace, unity, and love.

The crowds chanted mantras like "No justice, no peace" and "What do we want?! Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

Protesters said they felt like it was their duty to stand up for the voiceless.

The Ocala police department was on-hand to supervise the demonstration and make sure the protests remained peaceful.

Ocala Mayor Kent Gwynn was also at the event.

As the afternoon wore on, protesters marched through the streets.