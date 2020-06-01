Black Lives Matter supporters peacefully protest in Lake City

Protests moved from Gainesville and Ocala over the weekend to Lake City, near the Columbia County Courthouse.

People chanted, "Black lives matter, Black lives matter, Black lives matter."

It's a message heard at protests across the country.

A protester said, "any of us at any given time can be George Floyd and we want to make sure that does not happen."

At a rally on the corner of Duval Street and Marion Avenue in Lake City,

Pastor Anthony Newton says peace is their priority.

"There is a place in history for rioting, but right now as long as you keep it peaceful as long as there's working as long as there's a conversation. You can't understand each other if everybody's yelling at the table so as long as one side has quiet dialogue, we can continue to have quiet dialogue. The moment it gets louder than that then we'll raise our voice"

The protest was organized by recent graduates of Columbia High School who say racism is an issue in their community. They add that they never expected more than 100 people would support them in this peaceful protest.

Protester Haileigh Lake said, "It's been amazing to see all these people who are white out here protesting for our lives saying that we matter, they even kneeled in front of us. It's honestly so heartwarming to know that our lives mean so much to them."

With masks on and signs raised, the protest brought people of all colors and creeds.

Lake added, "I am class president of 2020 and I am out here and I am voicing my opinion and I don't care what people think of me. Black Lives Matter."

Officers gave protestors some distance to freely express their thoughts.

One protester even said, "That we will not be silenced."

Another peaceful protest is scheduled in Lake City for Friday at 1 pm.