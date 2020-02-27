Blanche Hotel in Lake City to hold public ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the Blanche Hotel re-opens. Thursday at 5:15 pm, over 100 years of history come back to life as 'The Blanche' officially reopens.

After millions of dollars and years of remodeling, the Lake City location is once again ready to welcome guests. The hotel, first built in 1902, was the first building in Florida to have an elevator.

The entire reopening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 4:00 pm and will conclude at 6:00 pm. An RSVP email to dennille@IDPROPERTIES.com is required to attend the event.