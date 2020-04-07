Blessed Hope distributes food to help families

An organization will be giving away food bi-weekly to help families during the pandemic.

Blessed Hope distributes food on the first and third Tuesday of every month starting at 9 a.m and ending at noon.

A non-profit called Farm Share delivers the food to the organization for members to distribute.

The organization then distributes the food at the Newberry American Legion.

“That makes our day," said Leanecia Montgomery, president of Blessed Hope. "When they say thank you that makes our hearts swell up with pride that we were able to do this."

During the food giveaway, some of the food and drinks residents received were orange juice, bananas, protein bars, and milk.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to give people food that are in need," Montgomery said.