Blood drive leaders say its safe to donate blood

OneBlood is non-profit blood center with various locations across the country, including North Central Florida. Like many businesses during the pandemic, the organization faced issues early on with over 3,000 canceled blood donation events. Leaders say those canceled events accounted for about 50,000 donations lost.

Susan Forbes, Senior VP of Corp. Communications for OneBlood, says those lost donations took a big hit to the organization's mission.

"Blood donation is something that is needed in our communities 365 days a year. There is never a day when blood is not being used in our hospitals,” Forbes said.

She also said as hospitals begin to function more normally, there will be an increase in the amount of blood needed. But the main concern for many people… is it safe?

One Gainesville donor said yes: "They were taking all the precautions .. I don't think its a risk at all. I think it's more of a risk going grocery shopping," she said.

Forbes said her team does everything they can to ensure that safety.

"Safety of blood supply is our top priority, including safety of our donors, our team members, and blood recipients. As the coronavirus became prevalent in our areas as we added additional safety measures," Forbes said.

Those measures include social distancing, requiring staff to wear gloves and masks as well as disinfect all donor touch points.

"Only healthy people can donate. We are a very safe facility. Blood donation is very safe to continue to do -- and it's needed. There's never a day where blood isn't needed," Forbes said.