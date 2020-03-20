COVID-19's impact on blood banks

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting blood drives.

Blood drives are being rescheduled, and people with LifeSouth say they have a shortage of blood.

LifeSouth Communications said they need people to come in and donate.

LifeSouth Communications and Outreach Director Brite Whitaker said, "Because schools are canceled, high schools, University of Florida locally, we are seeing a decrease in donations and we need local businesses and those who are open to help us out by hosting blood drives."