Boil water notice in effect for portion of Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB)-- Some people in Lake City are being asked to boil their water after a water main was broken.
The breakage was on Southeast Natalie Avenue and Greg Place in Lake City. Utility workers say it happened during some necessary repairs.
The boil notice is active for businesses and residents in the area of Southeast Greg Place, Tribble Street, and Defender Drive between Natalie Avenue and Llewellyn Avenue.
Columbia County Florida Emergency Management
Columbia County Florida Emergency Management, Lake City, Florida. 7,462 likes · 144 talking about this · 72 were here. Our mission is to provide residents with up to date information regarding the...