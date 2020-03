The town of Micanopy has issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

A power failure during a water tank cleaning procedure caused water pressure to fall below normal levels.

City officials say all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled.

CenterState bank in Micanopy is providing drinking water to residents. They have two-point five-gallon containers for families and one-gallon jugs for individuals.