Boy celebrates birthday social distancing style

A boy in Hampton got the birthday of a lifetime: social distancing style.

Elijah Hernandez turned 8 years old today.

His parents help him celebrate by having cars drive by with water balloons and water guns.

He got soaked, but says it was one of his best birthdays yet.

“I got soaked and wet, people throwing water balloons at me," he said. "I had so much fun."

Hernandez definitely returned the favor, squirting all of the cars that passed by and throwing a few water balloons too.