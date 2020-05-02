Bradford Riding Club resumes activity

The Bradford Riding Club resumed activity Saturday evening after canceling all club events for April.

The 50-year-old club held its usual barrel racing heats at the Bradford County Fairgrounds.

Roughly 40 members and their families turned out for the club meeting.

Joe Sikes, President of the Bradford Riding Club said it was great to see people getting out of the house and interacting like old times.

The club did mandate that all those who attended follow social distancing guidelines.