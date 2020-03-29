Bradford county deputies are warning people to stop partying. Deputies say they're going to shut down a block party after seeing it advertised on Facebook. They say they will be present on Old Lawtey road where the party is supposed to happen tonight. This comes after video released by Levy county deputies showed hundreds of people partying in Williston last weekend.
Bradford county deputies plan on shutting down block party
