Branford High School hosts drive-thru senior celebration

Branford High School wasn't going to let COVID-19 get in the way of their school spirit for graduating seniors.

On Wednesday morning seniors drove up to the school to pick up their caps and gowns.

However, it wasn't just a usual pick up. Senior signs were put up in front of the school. Those signs welcomed the students as they drove through to pick up their items. Every single one of Branford's 83 graduating seniors had a sign with their picture on it up.

Branford faculty and staff also welcomed the students with cheers and noisemakers, all while following social distancing guidelines.

Branford has other celebrations scheduled for its senior Buccaneers.

On Tuesday they plan on having a Taco drive-thru lunch for the seniors. The athletic fields will also be lit up at night on May 8, to honor senior athletes.

Suwannee County high schools still plan on having graduation ceremonies.

Branford plans on having their graduation on May 29 and Suwannee High School has theirs scheduled on May 30.