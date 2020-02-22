Branford man arrested in North Carolina for grandfather's murder

A North Central Florida man is behind bars after being accused of killing his grandfather.

Suwannee County Sheriff's deputies say they found the body of 77-year-old Wayne Manuel at Curley's Trailer Park in Branford last week.

Investigators say the victim's grandson, 33-year-old Scottie Manuel, is responsible for his death.

With the help of multiple agencies, Suwannee County investigators traveled to North Carolina to arrest him.

Manuel is currently being held in a detention center in North Carolina.