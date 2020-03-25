Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will offer food distributions

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB)-- At least one food bank is preparing to increase its food distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bread of the Mighty will have food distributions on Thursday and Friday.
The food bank is trying to help people who can not get want they need at the grocery stores, people who are recovering from being laid off from jobs, and families who have children who are out of school.
The Bread of the Mighty food distributions usually cover 100 people but now they will distribute food for about 300 people.
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank upcoming food distributions:
First Baptist Church of Archer
16870 SW 134th Ave, Archer, FL
Thursday, March 26
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cone Park Library
2801 E University Ave, Gainesville, FL
Friday, March 27
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Library Partnership
912 NE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
Friday, March 27
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Restoration Ministries
2406 NE Waldo Rd, Gainesville, FL
Friday, March 27
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wrap Shack
6915 SE 221st St, Hawthorne, FL
Friday, March 27
4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.