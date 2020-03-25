Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will offer food distributions

At least one food bank is preparing to increase its food distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bread of the Mighty will have food distributions on Thursday and Friday.

The food bank is trying to help people who can not get want they need at the grocery stores, people who are recovering from being laid off from jobs, and families who have children who are out of school.

The Bread of the Mighty food distributions usually cover 100 people but now they will distribute food for about 300 people.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank upcoming food distributions:

First Baptist Church of Archer

16870 SW 134th Ave, Archer, FL

Thursday, March 26

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cone Park Library

2801 E University Ave, Gainesville, FL

Friday, March 27

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Library Partnership

912 NE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL

Friday, March 27

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Restoration Ministries

2406 NE Waldo Rd, Gainesville, FL

Friday, March 27

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wrap Shack

6915 SE 221st St, Hawthorne, FL

Friday, March 27

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

