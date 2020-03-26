Bread of the Mighty food bank to distribute food this week

The Happiest Place on Earth is spreading the joy to a North Central Florida food bank. Disney world donated 23,000 pounds of food and they're sending even more.

The bank will be distributing food Thursday in Archer at the First Baptist Church from 4 to 6 PM.

On Friday they'll be in Gainesville at the Cone Park Library at 9 AM, at the Library partnership on NE 16th Avenue at 10 AM, restoration ministries at NE Waldo road from 10 AM to noon, and in Hawthorne at the Wrap Shack from 4:30 to 6:30.