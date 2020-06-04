Brick City Farmer's Market holds grand opening

A brand new farmer's market opened up in Ocala Wednesday.

The Brick City Farmer's Market was created by four friends wanting to give residents a place where they can shop for fresh, homemade items in a clean and safe way.

Organizers said they're also keeping vendors in mind.

"The ultimate goal is to have a place for young entrepreneurs, for anyone who is unemployed right now that says, 'you know what, I have a great idea and I think I can sell it,' but you just don't have the kind of money to open up a big store, well this is your place to present that idea,” Organizer Michel Pascal Martin said.

More than 30 vendors have partnered with the Brick City Farmer's Market.

The farmer's market is set to open every Thursday from 4 to 8 in the Beautiful Moments parking lot.